Climate Pledge Arena's Executive Chef Molly De Mers opens new burger joint in arena

Preview some of this season's latest menu items from classic burgers to new Impossible meat offerings. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena recently revealed its game day menu, and it’s deeply delicious!

The biggest launch this season is a meaningful one for the arena's Executive Chef Molly De Mers.

Molly D's Burgers is a grab-and-go spot serving up a simple smash burger that chef Molly calls "simply a good burger." Kraken mascot Buoy agrees!

You'll also find one of the arena's more interesting additions here.

"You can also get our very own in house, peanut butter and jelly corndog," De Mers said. "So we take a Hempler dog, we rub good old peanut butter on it. Then we take peanut butter, and we put it into the batter, a little pancake batter as well. Make our own corndog and then strawberry jam locally made in house. It's incredible. Kids are gonna go wild."

Some other new items include a Korean BBQ beef bowl, chili cheese fries, and a meatball sub all using plant-based Impossible meat.

Climate Pledge is also paying homage to the hit TV show "The Bear" with a Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich loaded with peppers and onions.

They also go big with desserts. Kraken fans can grab West Seattle-based Dough Joy donuts or an ice cream sandwich using locally-made Treat cookies and Whidbey Island Ice Cream. And if that wasn't enough — check out the bananas foster in a bubble waffle.