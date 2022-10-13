Pub fare with a side of Kraken and ice rinks

32 Bar & Grill is the ultimate sports bar. #k5evening

SEATTLE — How often do you get to sip a cold one and watch a Zamboni perfect the cold ice below? 32 Bar & Grill at the Kraken Community Iceplex, home of the Seattle Kraken, is a place where you can do just that, and take in some next level pub fare as well.

The restaurant looks down on ice rinks, this is the Kraken's other lair, where they practice. Adult and kid lessons and hockey leagues happen here too, they mean the 'community' in the place's name. The 32 in the name refers to the 32,000 fans who committed to tickets so that this team could become the NHL's 32nd franchise, and 32 Fahrenheit is also the freezing temperature of ice.

32 Bar & Grill has delicious food — executive Chef Brandon Cathey prepares the food for the hockey team as well. Many menu options come from the deep. Their Kraken Crab Roll is the most popular order, a brioche roll stuffed with Dungeness crab, no filler. Fish tacos made with fresh rockfish get chipotle crema and pico de gallo. The Big Rig Burger is a tall shout out to 6' 7" player Jamie Oleksiak, AKA Big Rig. Truffle Parmesan Fries are delicious, and take 24 hours to properly prepare. And of course there is Poutine with Beecher's cheese curds because you cannot have a restaurant devoted to hockey without including that Canadian delicacy.