How to keep your pumpkins from rotting

The age old question of how to keep your pumpkins fresher longer has finally been answered.

Gardening expert and horticulturalist Leslie Vincent of Atkins Garden Shop recommends these tips for prolonging the life of your carved pumpkin:

1. Know the right time to pick and carve

Before carving, a pumpkin can last around a month at room temperature. Cutting into it decreases its lifespan. If you want your pumpkin to be in pristine condition for the big day, purchase a locally sourced pumpkin around 14 days before Halloween and carve 10 days beforehand.

2. Use WD-40

Pumpkins generally tend to rot quickly after carving because they lose nearly 90% of their moisture content. The remaining moisture needs to be protected and retained. Mineral oil is one of the main ingredients in WD-40 and that's key here. Coat the outside and inside of the pumpkin with the spray after carving ensuring a good covering all over the fruit. Be careful however, WD-40 is flammable so if you plan on lighting up your jack-o'-lantern use an LED light as opposed to an actual candle.

3. Benefits of Bleach

Soaking a pumpkin in bleach can add around a week extra onto the lifespan of the pumpkin. You're effectively killing off any bacteria and organisms that exist on the skin of the fruit. Once you've carved your pumpkin out, give it a good rinse. Grab a large bucket (big enough for the pumpkin to be fully submerged in) and fill it up with water. Drop in around three teaspoons of bleach and then place the pumpkin in the solution and hold it down. You should keep the pumpkin in the water for around 2-3 minutes. After this, take it out and leave it to dry.

4. Does Vinegar Work?

If you don't feel comfortable using bleach, vinegar works just as well. Fill up a bucket of water and add in some splashes of vinegar. Soak the pumpkin for around 30 minutes and allow to dry. This is a better option for those who will be placing their pumpkins outside as it is safer for the surrounding wildlife if they decide to have a quick nibble.

5. Final Tips

Keep your pumpkin as moist as you can. When you carve the pumpkin you're turbocharging the oxidation process, which leads to rotting. Mist the pumpkin with water on a regular basis. Similarly, too much rain can create mold so keep it covered!