Shop at a Tacoma store that specializes in grim gifts and ghoulish goods

At Full Moon Flea Market every day is Halloween

TACOMA, Wash. — At Full Moon Flea Market Selena Luna wants every day to feel like her favorite day of the year: Halloween



“I've always been drawn to horror,” she says. “I watched horror movies from a very young age with my parents.”

Those movies have apparently made a lasting impression. Luna originally opened the store to sell her homemade candles. But as she met more artists, things took a horrifying turn. For instance, Full Moon Flea Market is the only place in Tacoma where one can buy Blood Art. That's art made with human blood. They also offer teeth earrings, which are exactly what you think they are.

“Occasionally we do get people who walk in and turn around and walk right out,” says Luna, “ But we have people that are like this is my favorite store ever!”

From her store inside Sanford & Sons Antique Mall, Luna now sells the work of more than 40 artists. Eli Wolff's colorful paintings greet visitors at the door. He also makes stickers that are both demented and local.

"I am a big fan of things like Mad Magazine, Garbage Pail Kids, and Wacky Packs," Wolff says. "Growing up in the 70s and 80s, I've always liked art with a sense of humor."

Under the banner Opulent Cyborg, Lana Blinderman makes jewelry with a gothic twist.

"I'm actually not a macabre person at heart," she says. Then thinking a bit she adds "Maybe a little bit."

Her rubber bat earrings fit right in here.

At Full Moon Flea Market shoppers may discover more than the perfect gift. They may discover something about themselves.

" I think people should really embrace the spooky side of themselves and they should expect the unexpected," says Luna, " and here, people kind of get to explore their spooky side without really knowing it."