SEATTLE — What does it mean to navigate race in a diverse community? How do we communicate well about race with our own families? Seattle community leaders Ashlee' Thomas and Jordan Oumoto share why it's important to have these conversations, how to navigate the topic, and the kinds of tools available for parents when approaching race with their kids.

Check out this Parent Toolkit on how to navigate this subject.

EVENT INFO: How to Speak With Kids About Race - Panel Discussion on Sat, Feb 8 from 6 to 8 PM at Salt House Church in Kirkland (11920 NE 80th St. Kirkland, WA 98033). "This informational & interactive event with Ashlee' Thomas, Jordan Oumoto, and Cara Meredith will aim to provide parents with the necessary tools to have the conversation today."

