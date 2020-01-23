SEATTLE — It's no secret that winter can be a brutal time to live in the Pacific Northwest. Shorter days and almost constant overcast are enough to bring your mood down, but at what point is it unhealthy?

Most people experience what Dr. Ramanpreet Toor calls 'seasonality', when you feel sleepier, want to eat more, and stay at home. Seasonality is different from Seasonal Affective Disorder, which should only be diagnosed by your doctor, who can recommend a treatment plan.

Tips to deal with seasonality

Exercise outside or in a bright room

Maintain your sleep schedule

Keep variety in your diet

Don't ditch your friends

Brighten up your indoor space

