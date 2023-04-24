Up your dinner party game with these luxury hotel touches

From nice soaps to nibbles, 425 Magazine’s Andrew Hoge is also director of celebrations at Fairmont Olympic Hotel.

SEATTLE — It doesn’t take much money or time to add luxury hotel-inspired touches to your next dinner party.

Andrew Hoge, a style writer for 425 Magazine and director of celebrations at Seattle’s beautiful Fairmont Olympic Hotel, shares some of his favorite ways to make guests geel welcome.

Tips from a luxury hotel to elevate your next at-home party or dinner party:

Set up individual towels in your washroom: an individualized experience that means guests don’t have to use the same hand towel.

Use nice hand soap and lotion: investing in these elevated options will be a talking point during the evening…and much better than your basic Dial hand soap!

Decorate the table: you don’t have to spend a ton of time or money: I usually opt for a single flower & color for a modern & elegant table.

Personalize the welcome experience: have a little something for guests to nibble on when they arrive. Better yet; offer each guest a personalized welcome. This could be their favorite cocktail or a chocolate that they adore.

Stock still and sparkling water options: a good host is a prepared host!

Display your wine: especially if you are serving the good stuff. Use a champagne bucket or wine holder for an elegant and more convenient experience.

Lay in flatware: fancy restaurants will “lay in” new flatware specific to each course. You don’t have to do this for every course, but a clean fork for the entrees is a lovely touch.

Prepare gift bags: give your guests something to remember the evening; this can be a gift bag or just something thoughtful.

An informed guest is a happy guest: be sure to send a “Know Before You Go” at least two days before the party. Include information related to parking, if they need to bring anything (they cannot read your mind), timing, and dress code.