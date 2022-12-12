Stunning gifts that elevate the man in your life

SEATTLE — 425 fashion writer and creative director Andrew Hoge joined the show to share some stunning gifts for the man in your life.
Featured products
- L’Avant Hand and Dish Soap: Stylish soap that will have him begging to clean up.
- Sturdy pair of boots: Boots are extremely practical nine months out of the year in the PNW, but getting a pair that is visually stunning makes a difference.
- Ember heat-controlled coffee traveler: Beautiful temperature control on-the go.
- Not-so-basic-basics from Proto 101: This local clothing maker specializes in sustainable basics that are thoughtfully designed.
- Sound he can take anywhere: A Sonos Boom speaker.
- Simple Skincare, the perfect stocking stuffer: Alpha-Beta Peels from Dr. Dennis Gross. Two-minutes to better skin.
- Carry on: A chic and sturdy bag is essential to float between WFH to office life.
- Gorgeous artisan whiskey glasses from local De Cicio.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.