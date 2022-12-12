x
Stunning gifts that elevate the man in your life

425 Magazine’s Andrew Hoge shared his gift guide from artisan whiskey glasses to a sturdy but gorgeous pair of boots. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — 425 fashion writer and creative director Andrew Hoge joined the show to share some stunning gifts for the man in your life.

  1. L’Avant Hand and Dish Soap: Stylish soap that will have him begging to clean up.
  1. Sturdy pair of boots: Boots are extremely practical nine months out of the year in the PNW, but getting a pair that is visually stunning makes a difference.
  1. Ember heat-controlled coffee traveler: Beautiful temperature control on-the go.
  1. Not-so-basic-basics from Proto 101: This local clothing maker specializes in sustainable basics that are thoughtfully designed.
  1. Hand Steamer and Fabric Shaver from Steamery.
  1. Sound he can take anywhere: A Sonos Boom speaker.
  1. Simple Skincare, the perfect stocking stuffer: Alpha-Beta Peels from Dr. Dennis Gross. Two-minutes to better skin.
  1. Carry on: A chic and sturdy bag is essential to float between WFH to office life.
  1. Gorgeous artisan whiskey glasses from local De Cicio.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

