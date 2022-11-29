Win the prize for the Best Gift Giver with these stylist-approved holiday gift ideas

Stylist Darcy Camden shares her picks from slippers to puffer coats. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Finding just the right gift for someone you care about is a great feeling, but sometimes we need a little help finding that special something.

Our secret to great gift giving? Stylist Darcy Camden!

She joined the show to share her favorite picks, including some that do double duty and have a "give back" component.

Darcy’s Stylish Holiday Gift Guide

#1. Bombas Gripper Slippers (bombas.com). Everyone in my family right now is obsessed with these ultra cozy gripper slippers by Bombas. Bombas was originally founded in 2013 because socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. For every item purchased, a specially-designed item is donated to the homeless community. To date, Bombas has donated more than 75 million items to those at-risk, in need, and experiencing homelessness.

#2. Super Puff down jacket (Aritzia at Bellevue Square and University Village and aritzia.com). The Super Puff is the perfect puffer jacket and the ultimate Cool Girl coat. All Super Puff jackets are tested by Climate Lab experts in Canada and certified to withstand temperatures down to -40°F. They’re meticulously made with responsibly-sourced down, and come in 5 lengths/silhouettes and 80+ color and fabric options, so you can really get the perfect coat.

#3. Lulemon Utilitech ABC pants (lululemon.com and seven locations in western Washington). These are the perfect gift for the man in your life who may be heading back to the office and/or needs to start wearing pants in 2023. Lululemon’s Utilitech fabric looks like premium denim but the 4-way stretch fabric feels more like a lounge or workout pant. Comes in waist sizes 28-46, multiple inseam lengths and 10+ colors, Slim Fit, Regular Fit and Relaxed Fit.

#4. Studs earscaping (Studs on Seattle’s Capitol Hill and studs.com). One of the biggest style trends of 2022 is Earscaping, aka decorating your ears with various earrings. Studs offers high quality, affordable ear jewelry and a safe, elevated, stylish experience to anyone 13+ who wants to get a piercing (or multiple piercings!). As someone who got very into earscaping this year, I love being able to buy a single earring, mix and match hoops and cuffs with smaller studs and create something really unique.

#5. Boy Smells holiday candles. Lastly, truly a gift for everyone. Boy Smells candles are chic and long lasting, and they smell amazing. Their Limited Edition holiday scents make the perfect gift for men, women, friends, family, anyone on your list. Find them at PIPE&ROW in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood or shop local online at pipeandrow.com.

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.