Packing for a weekend away? Take these elevated menswear pieces for a stylish trip

SEATTLE — If you have a vacation coming up, now is a great time to talk about travel essentials for men!

425 Magazine style writer Andrew Hoge joined the show to share some elevated menswear pieces for a weekend trip.

Featured items

1. An unlined blazer: I suggest navy or beige as these colors typically pair with a variety of casual pieces, and can be dressy enough for dinner.

2. Shoes: A pair of dark hued loafers and a pair of white leather sneakers. Loafers have been a menswear staple for decades and they are perfect for spring travel as they pair well with jeans or with linen trousers for dressier occasions. Unless you plan on going to the gym (haha) on vacation, ditch the running shoes and wear a pair or white leather sneakers.

3. The right bags: In addition to your carry on, you’ll want to pack one or all of the following: a toiletry bag, empty messenger bag (for storing souvenirs, maps, etc. while walking around), and a garment bag (if you have suiting or clothing that could wrinkle).

4. Tanks tops: Yes, I’m serious! Especially if you plan on sightseeing during the day and changing for dinner, pack a couple of these to keep your outwear fresh, plus they don’t take up too much room!

5. A multi-season jacket: Pack a jacket that transitions from slightly cold to slightly hot easily, and has a timeless “finished” look. Like a Harrington Jacket. The most important things to consider is fabric: opt for linen or a woven material that breathes easier, dries quickly, and can be worn with a t-shirt or over a blazer. Plus, it’s not too hot for the plane, saving you some room in your carry-on!

Don't forget:

Portable steamer

Sunscreen!

Hanging scale