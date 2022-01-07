How to make your summer parties cozy with these outdoor tips

Liz Marie Galvan of Cozy White Cottage says you should involve all five senses when planning a cozy outdoor event. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — She’s been dubbed “The Queen of Cozy” and is known for her budget-friendly, doable approach to helping readers of all styles in decor and design find their version of cozy.

In her new book, "Cozy White Cottage Seasons: 100 Ways to Be Cozy All Year Long," Liz Marie Galvan helps readers effortlessly transition from season to season. On New Day Northwest, she shows how to plan an outdoor cozy event, whether it's a full party or just a get-together with a few friends.

Tips to make your next event cozy

1. Bring the indoors outside

2. Cozy it up with proper seating, including bug control

3. Consider your five senses outside

4. Create an outdoor drink station

5. Repurpose indoor items, use antiques and use what’s already outside.