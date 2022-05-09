Make it pretty! Effortless backyard entertaining

425 Magazine contributor Monica Hart says with a little advanced prep and a go-to basket of essentials, you can elevate any backyard party. #newdaynw

Backyard entertaining is one of our favorite things to do in the summer!

Good friends and good food are the key, but it's even more fun when the setting looks fabulous.

To help us stop up our entertaining game, we called 425 Magazine lifestyle contributor, Monica Hart!

Monica says:

Creating a backyard BASH is easy with a little prep!

1. Elevate your outdoor spaces with a few fun pieces

Stow a cool basket by the patio or deck door, piled with entertaining extras: Pillows Throws 3-wick candles Tea lights

Never underestimate the power of pillows: Pretty fringe (indoor) pillows, and cozy throws for cooler nights on the patio or deck, give your alfresco entertaining a stylish and welcoming feel.

Layer the table with an eyelet table covering. It adds freshness to the table and effortlessly elevates your hosting decor.

2. Mood lighting musts!

Layer scented candles, beeswax tea lights, and rechargeable lanterns.

3. Highlight the table with a quick but beautiful arrangement of blooms in a classic container. Keep it simple with one flower variety, all the same color.

4. Include pretty pyramid napkin folds at each place setting.

5. Beverage Bar

Offer a variety of grab-and-go beverages, both alcoholic and non, to make sure your guest’s thirst is quenched.

Upgrade your bev bar with accouterments like festive cocktail napkins, straws, openers, and koozies.

Prepare a batch cocktail, pre-made so guests can grab a sip as soon as they arrive.

Create a glitzy gold garnish tray so guests can personalize their cocktail. Think citrus, herbs, edible blooms, and salts.

A gold garnish tray set outdoors adds a luxe feel to your alfresco entertaining.