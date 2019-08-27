SEATTLE — Matt's in the Market is basically a Seattle institution... and with a view like this, how could it not be?

If you're looking for a true Seattle date night, or a place to wow out of town visitors, head to Matt's in the Market. Whether it's lunch or dinner, you'll get a heck of a view and truly delicious food.

Matt's in the Market has great views and delicious food. It's the ultimate Seattle view!

Matt's serves naturally raised meat, sustainable seafood, and local, organic ingredients. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but the seared scallops are a big hit.

Matt's in the Market is big on seafood- they serve delicious, sustainable fish and shellfish on their menu.

Matt's has a bit of a secret entrance -- if you're facing the Pike Place Market sign with the clock, the building to the right houses Matt's in the Market. Just climb the stairs or take the elevator, and you'll be there.

Matt's in the Market | 94 Pike St #32 | 206-467-7909

