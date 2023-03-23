The Bar at Chihuly Garden and Glass serves colorful artistic creations

The restaurant also features more than 25 of Dale Chihuly's personal collections of vintage knickknacks. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Most people know that Dale Chihuly is the Pacific Northwest's most prominent glass artist. What's lesser known is that he is an avid collector of vintage knickknacks and that hobby is on fully display at The Bar at Chihuly Garden and Glass in Seattle.

The restaurant opened in February in what used to be Collections Café. The space was completely renovated and now features creative cocktails and delicious bites in a one-of-kind atmosphere.

"When people enter the restaurant the biggest thing I want them to get is a sense of comfort and a sense of welcome," said Joe Dietrich who is The Bar's Director of Cocktail Culture.

Dietrich oversees the extensive drink menu which features innovative concoctions alongside regional beer and wine. Signature cocktails include the Inkwell which is a roasted pistachio-infused Woodinville Bourbon old fashioned and the Fishing Lure which is tropical green tea-infused vodka with passion fruit puree and mint. Another popular choice is the Decoy. A mixture of tequila, lemongrass syrup, citrus and soda water poured over chards of colorful ice making this drink almost too pretty to drink.

"Primarily we are designing cocktails to embody the exhibit itself," Deitrich said. "And to pay homage to Dale Chihuly and his life."

The food pairs well with the cocktails and features a bounty of Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes. The Bar House Salad along with the Fried Castelvetrano Olives stuffed with Oregon blue cheese were definite standouts. Larger plates include Penn Cove Mussels steamed in sauvignon blanc and the Wagyu Beef Sliders which are topped with a mustachioed gherkin pickle.

The quirky humor is also reflected in the décor. More than 25 of Chihuly's personal collections are found throughout the restaurant. Each table features a different one. There are transistor radios, shaving brushes, and fishing lures. On the ceiling you'll find dozens of accordions that also act as a unique chandelier. One thing you won't find is glass art. For that, you'll have to visit the exhibition at Chuhily Garden and Glass — after you grab a drink at The Bar of course.