Amazing latte art and delicious drinks at Mexican coffee house in Seattle

León Coffee House in the University District features an array of lattes, food, and Instagram-worthy backdrops. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking to get a jolt of caffeine and a fun Instagram photo, León Coffee House in Seattle’s University District has you covered.

The two-story shop next to the Neptune Theatre features fun backdrops, Mexican-inspired drinks, and incredible hand-poured latte art.

"We don't do the common latte art,” said manager and barista Romina Lugo. “It's cute latte art and we need to practice every day."

Depending on the order, customers may find their drink topped with a bear, cat, or bunny. The staff is also skilled in print and logo-making. Lugo said they train for roughly three months to learn how to create drinkable art.

The menu features a variety of flavors, including ones that reflect the owner and staffs' Mexican culture.



"The horchata (latte) is famous, people come in from Oregon, different places,” barista Greys Zambrano said. "We share the drinks, and they always choose horchata."

The food menu features treats like churros, flan and waffles. Homemade tamales are available in the deli case.

While you can order things to-go, most customers choose to stay and pose for photos in front of one of the many Instagram-worthy backgrounds. There’s a swing, a life-sized “Barbie box,” and several neon signs. Colorful umbrellas hang upside down from the main ceiling. The staircase is painted in rainbow colors.

Zambrano said it all represents the coffee house’s mission: to make people feel joy.

"People come in, they're happy to grab a nice coffee and they are happy when we make the art,” she said.