Raise a pint at Saints & Scholars – the most authentic Irish pub in Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — A piece of Ireland can now be found in Western Washington. Saints & Scholars captures the look and feel of a traditional Irish pub and has quickly become a favorite community hangout in Snoqualmie.

"We wanted the pub to be a place that would bring people together and have a lot of memories," said co-owner Adrian Webb.

Webb bought the pub a few years ago with his wife Amanda Stoffel and did a complete remodel. They finally opened in October 2022 after more than two years of delays due to the pandemic, construction strikes and shipping snafus. All of the furniture and décor was imported from Ireland. They say the goal was to create the most authentic Irish pub on the Eastside – and that includes the pub's name.

"Ireland is known as the land of saints and scholars," said Stoffel. "It's known that way because of the monks and the monks are the ones who created whiskey."

One side of the bar at Saints & Scholars is dedicated to Irish Whiskeys. The other side features gin which many the distilleries in Ireland make and sell. You can try that Irish gin in one of the pub's signature cocktails called Glendalough. It's a refreshing drink that mixes lemon, basil, cucumber and Glendalough wild gin from Ireland. But if you just want a pint of stout, don't worry. The pub also has Guinness on tap.

The menu was also a labor of love for Webb and Stoffel. They worked on it for more than a year to get everything just right. It features a combination of authentic Irish fare and traditional pub dishes that have been given a modern American spin. The most popular items include the sausage rolls, corned beef sandwich and Shepherd's Pie.

For dessert, don't miss the Bailey's Bread Pudding with whiskey crème anglaise. Webb's mom Anne, who's from Dublin, says it's the best bread pudding she's ever had.