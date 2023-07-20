Snug Harbor Resort on San Juan Island has history of welcoming families

Cabins and a marina make this getaway a perfect stop for boaters. #k5evening

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash — Whether you arrive by land, or by sea, Snug Harbor Resort on San Juan Island just feels special.

"It's very much like a throwback in time back to the the good old days," said co-owner Tamara Nelson, who grew up in the San Juans.

Families have been vacationing here since the 1960's. Through the decades, the resort has always had a marina, so folks cruising the San Juans can dock their boats and spend some time on land. It's especially a popular place for people with smaller boats who want to add a bit of room in the form of a comfy cabin on land.

"We've got fire pits and picnic tables, games for kids. And so someone can come on a 26-foot boat and have extra guests and rooms and enjoy the amenities," Nelson said.

The cabins combine coziness with luxury. And they have kitchens you can really cook in, an important feature to Nelson. There are also personal touches, like shelf boxes and custom dining tables made from old treadle sewing machines; decor that's a nod to Nelson's mother, who loves to sew and passed that love to her daughter.

Another unique thing about this resort: It's so close to where the local resident orcas hang out, researchers keep their boats on these docks.

"They're all based here at our Marina because it is so close to the outside of San Juan Island. And it's, we see whales quite a bit right outside the marina," Nelson said.

No guarantees on whale sightings of course, but there are a couple of things every guest who stays at Snug Harbor will experience: "Peace and serenity. Pretty simple."