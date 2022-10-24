You need this snack in your life: Korean hot dogs are a hit in Lynnwood

They look like corndogs, but Seoul HotDog's batter is made from rice flour and topped with sugar. #k5evening

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Introducing the snack you might have been missing all your life: a breaded hot dog, topped with sugar.

It’s the featured item on the menu at Seoul HotDog in Lynnwood.



"In Korea, it’s a must do. 99.9% must have sugar powder,” said owner A Ram (AJ) Jung. "Once you have it, you're never going back to the normal style."

That's just one revelation of the small business, where the menu reflects her childhood enjoying the fast food staple.



“You go anywhere in Korea — you walk everywhere — and you will find it everywhere you go,” she said.



Korean hot dogs are similar to American corn dogs in appearance but the texture is very different. Instead of cornmeal, the batter is made with rice flour — creating a chewier experience.



Before they’re fried, they can also be topped with potato or sweet potato. Customers can also choose between a hot dog, spicy sausage, or cheese fillings — or, combine two of them.

Seoul HotDog also boasts an array of house made sauces for dipping.

The restaurant’s steady stream of customers speaks to the flavors and quality, but AJ said she’s also grateful for the support. She opened the doors at an unlucky time — roughly one month before the pandemic hit. Community support for the unique comfort food kept her doors open, and she believes it’s proof she chose the right place to launch.

"At first we thought about having it in big cities like Seattle or Bellevue, but I live in Snohomish,” she said. “I want to bring the good stuff to the people in Snohomish and this area. I think they deserve that as well."



Wherever you live in Washington state, it's a relatively short trip to taste something from the other side of the world.