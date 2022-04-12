A sweet old art form is alive and well in Lynnwood

Each traditional egg contains a tiny chick. #k5evening

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Easter comes early for Darla Aiken Tinker.

"I cherish Easter," she said.

Each year, the Lynnwood woman handcrafts panoramic or "peekaboo" eggs.

"I've made thousands of eggs."

"Darla the Egg Lady" fell in love with these sugar sculptures at the age of 8.

"I saw that egg and I was mesmerized by that little egg."

From the eggshell molds to the meringue and sugar icing, each one is a work of art, destined for far-flung fans.

"We package them up and send them out. That's a whole other story in itself," she laughed, recalling how many of the precious creations she's had to replace.

"They're very fragile," she said.

Assisted by her husband, Fred, and full-time helper, Nala the Easter Dog, Aiken Tinker works from dawn till dusk, for three months straight. She does it for the smiles.

"Children come in here and it's like Santa's village to them," she said, "And when they tell me, 'I want to grow up like you. I want to be you,' I mean, that's rewarding in itself."

She's created DIY kits, so you can try your own hand at the craft.

And Cinco De Mayo? She's got that covered, too, with traditional Mexican sugar skulls.

Aiken Tinker's stamina is impressive, especially when you consider she's endured carpal tunnel and neck surgery.

"I was in severe pain," she said, "Titanium plates and screws."

She also survived a brain aneurysm, all within the past few years.

"I really didn't know what my body could do," she said.

It turns out, quite a lot. Her home-based business will turn out more than 3,000 eggs this year.

There's just something about Easter and the season of rebirth that keeps Darla Aiken Tinker coming back strong, year after year, egg after egg.

"It brings happiness to people," she said, "This is a tradition that should be carried on."