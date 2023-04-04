This Seattle museum invites visitors to touch the art

SEATTLE — The Museum of Museums is not your typical art museum. It is an interactive space that invites viewers to touch, sit, and even lie down on some of the pieces in the exhibits. This includes the Soft Touch exhibit, which features soft sculpture and textile art.
Located on the Swedish First Hill Campus, the Museum of Museum boasts several rotating exhibits highlighting art ranging from a group exhibition of artists ages 6-16 to a full-scale miniature art museum.
The Museum of Museums is open Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. It is located at 900 Boylston Ave. Seattle, Washington 98104.
