Seattle Laser Dome longest-lived and largest in nation

Pink Floyd, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and other artists light up the Pacific Science Center. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — This Seattle spot is a unicorn. So is Jerome Rhett.

"We are in the Laser Dome at the Pacific Science Center and I am a laser artist," said Rhett, who's one of just three laser artists at the Pacific Science Center Laser Dome.

His laser name is MoTown. And when he's in the booth he paints with light to the beat of the music at one of the largest - and longest lived - laser domes in the world.

"It's all about beat. So you want everything to be on time on beat," said Rhett.

People have been coming in, laying down and rocking out here since 1976.

"Yes, you still can lay on the floor still bring pillows and blankets many people do," said Rhett.

It began as the 'Boeing Spacearium' - built for the 1962 World's Fair.

They switched from outer space to rock and roll in the mid '70s.

Legacy laser shows like Laser Pink Floyd, still draw crowds on weekends. That show plays at 7:30 p.m. now, conclude what you will about the demographic of folks who still enjoy some Laser Floyd.

Later shows might include Laser Childish Gambino, Laser Beyonce, Laser Bad Bunny and live shows with KEXP DJ's.

There's even a matinee for Swifties.

"Laser Taylor Swift, which is our newest shows, actually. And it's a blast," said Rhett.

Pacific Science Center is home to one of the few laser shows left done by humans instead of computers.

Some show parts are pre-programmed, but laser artists add their own flavor so no two shows are alike.

"The lasers that we have now can do things that lasers back then couldn't do. And so it's just always evolving, which I think is really cool," said Rhett.

Blasts from laser shows past adorn the control booth - like tapes from an old Michael Jackson show.

"I think keeping them is a great thing because a it's like keeping history alive," said Rhett.

Also on the wall of the booth: squished pennies from the Seattle Center that fans leave behind for artists, and hand written notes of appreciation for the light shows. And one unicorn necklace dangles there as well.

"This is our unicorn, don't know where it came from but we've kept it in the booth for years, I don't know maybe it's magical maybe it's not," said Rhett as he touched the charm on the necklace.