Meet the Seattle-based DJ who went viral for his dance moves

SEATTLE — Under the stage name “Dancing Faraz,” a DJ from Seattle became an overnight sensation on social media with a video clip that has more than 12 million views and climbing.

Last May, Faraz traveled to Miami to see his favorite artist. He arrived early at the event to get the full experience and the dance floor was empty. But the music was on and Faraz starting doing what he loves most: dancing to the beat.

“I was born and raised on the dance floor. I just want to have fun,” said DJ Dancing Faraz. “I want other people to have fun, too.”

Faraz ended up dancing in the same spot for more than 5 hours. But he didn’t know that an event promoter recorded him dancing with his cell phone.

The video was then posted on social media, and just like that, Faraz became an overnight sensation.

“I showed up the next day and everyone was like, 'Dude, you're going viral,'” said Faraz.

Many of the people who saw the clip had no idea Faraz was already a known DJ in the Capitol Hill scene in Seattle. He's a regular at Chop Suey, where he plays his FOREVAVICII show. His heartfelt Avicii tribute not only pays homage to an extraordinary legacy but also highlights the impact Avicii's music has had on Faraz.

“When you come to a Dancing Faraz show, you're going to come to a show like no other,” he said. “There's so much going on during my performances.”

The cherry on top of his show would be, of course, his moves because we already know that he can dance all day, every day.

“I hope that it really can resonate with people in my audiences.”