The Queens of Henry VIII bring their 'histo-remix' to Seattle in 'Six: The Musical'

The Tony Award-winning show plays at the Paramount Theatre until July 23. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "Six: The Musical" has finally made its way to the stage in Seattle.

"The show is about the stories of the six wives of Henry the Eighth, but it's really told in a way that you've never seen before," said Six cast member Gabriela Francesca Carrillo, who plays Henry’s sixth wife Catherine Parr.

While people may be familiar with the history of King Henry the VIII and his wives, the show focuses on the women and shares details about their lives people may not know, Carrillo explained.

"Catherine Parr, she's the survivor," she said. "She outlived Henry. She was a writer. She was a woman of faith. As I say in the musical, she wrote books and Psalms and meditations and a super-intellectual woman, and very, very inspiring character. And I love playing her every night."

Before each show, Carrillo and the rest of her castmates must transform themselves into queens. The show worked with MAC to pick a color for each leading lady. Katherine Parr is blue.



"And although they were adamant that I need to wear blue, of course, on my eyes, we kind of worked together to design something that works for me, for what I like to look like, for what works for my face shape. So lots of glitter, you will see we're encouraged to wear tons of glitter and false eyelashes and beautiful wigs," said Carrillo. "My costume is super cool because I'm the only queen that wears pants. And I think that's because Catherine Parr is a progressive woman."

Even if musicals aren't your thing, Carrillo said this show might change your mind.



"Six, I always say, is the perfect musical for people who are skeptical about musicals," said Carrillo.

One thing she pointed to: the show is short -- 90 minutes with no intermission.

"It's quick. It's fast-paced, fast-moving. And it's just so stimulating the whole show," Carrillo said.

The show can appeal to a wind range of people, from the history buff to the costume lover to the pop music fan, she said. "Even if you've never seen a Broadway show, or if you saw a couple and you said that wasn't my thing, this is completely different. I can guarantee you've never seen anything like this."