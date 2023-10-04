Tony Award-winning musical 'Hairspray' recently made stop Seattle

SEATTLE — The Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray recently danced its way back to Seattle for a run at the Paramount Theatre . We caught up with cast member Nick Cortazzo who plays Link Larkin in the show. "It's the story of Tracy Turnblad who is a young girl in Baltimore. She wants to dance on the Corny Collins show. She does eventually get on and I would say her mind is a little bigger than Baltimore. She wants to integrate the show. The Corny Collins shows is all white," Cortazzo said. "Link Larkin is kind of the star on the Corny Collins show. He's the young Elvis, the teenage heartthrob. Then he meets Tracy and like Tracy, I think his mind is changed. He sees the issues with the world through Tracey's eyes. She really expands his horizon."

Hairspray made its world premiere in Seattle back in 2002. But Cortazzo says the show was ahead of its time.



"The show won the Tony 20 years ago, but I would say the show is more timely than ever. And it's still a message that we need to be sharing," Cortazzo said. "But it's wrapped up in just the best score that I've ever been a part of and the music is so much fun. The sets, the costumes, the lights. It's just like a big Broadway musical with so much heart in it."



"I think it's a story for kids, for parents, for grandparents. I think it's a night out at the theater for the entire family, which I think is something extremely special about the show."