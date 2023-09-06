A seaworthy festival returns to Port Townsend this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Port Townsend's Wooden Boat Festival celebrates its 46th birthday this year.
The three-day event, organized by Northwest Maritime Center, features public tours of more than 300 boats of every size. There will also be presentations by maritime experts, and explorers sharing their sailing adventures, as well as boatbuilding demos and classes, plus activities for the whole family.
There are even sea shanty singalongs on Friday and Saturday night.
For the complete schedule and more information, visit the festival website.