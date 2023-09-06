x
A seaworthy festival returns to Port Townsend this weekend

The Wooden Boat Festival celebrates the romance and traditions of the sea September 8-10. #king5evening
Credit: KING-TV
The 73-foot Mycia is one of more than 300 boats converging on Port Townsend this weekend.

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Port Townsend's Wooden Boat Festival celebrates its 46th birthday this year.

The three-day event, organized by Northwest Maritime Center, features public tours of more than 300 boats of every size. There will also be presentations by maritime experts, and explorers sharing their sailing adventures, as well as boatbuilding demos and classes, plus activities for the whole family.

There are even sea shanty singalongs on Friday and Saturday night.

For the complete schedule and more information, visit the festival website.

