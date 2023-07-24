Book a tee time inside this downtown Seattle hotel

Seattle's first TopGolf Swing Suite is located in the lower level of Hotel 1000. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Hotel 1000 in downtown Seattle is introducing a new kind of suite to guests: the city’s first TopGolf Swing Suite.

Located in the lower level of the hotel next to the fitness center and spa, the Swing Suite features two virtual bays where guests can play a round of golf.

Using real clubs, guests play via the latest Topgolf Pro 2.0 technology and interactive stimulators (the kind international golf professionals also use to practice.)

There’s also a seating area for friends to enjoy food and beverages.

"We named it 'The Nineteenth,' because of course the nineteenth hole is where you go back to and have a cocktail or a drink after a round of golf,” said hotel general manager Michael Walzl. “We just wanted to make that the whole experience."

If visitors aren’t good on the links, they can opt for other virtual experiences like zombie dodgeball, baseball, football or carnival games.

"We wanted to give our guests an option of fun things to do while they're staying with us, or even if you're not a guest you can come down and also reserve a bay,” Walzl said. "We hope they take away a great experience at Hotel 1000, doing something a little different than the norm."

The Swing Suite opens to the public the first week of August. Each bay can be rented by the hour for $50 and can accommodate up to eight guests.

It's one of several recent changes to the 120-room high rise hotel. The lobby was renovated, new art was added and a new street-level cocktail bar opened.

Rosebay, named after a variety of the Washington State flower, features craft cocktails made with small batch liquor. There’s also a zero-proof menu for those who don’t drink alcohol.

Small bites are also available, including halibut crudo, lamb meatballs, charcuterie with cuts from Seattle and Portland and a variety of “Conservas” – preserved seafood in a can (like octopus from Portugal.)

There’s a daily “oyster happy hour” from 3 – 6 p.m. featuring 50% off oysters and specialty drinks.

Hotel 1000 is located at 1000 First Avenue.