The Fonté Bar serves coffee and craft cocktails in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — In the mood for an espresso? How about an espresso martini? You can get both plus so much more at The Fonté Bar in downtown Seattle.

This one-stop shop is the new flagship location of locally owned Fonté Coffee Roaster. Customers can enjoy a coffee and pastry in the morning, grab a salad at lunch and then finish the day with dinner and drinks – all in the same place. Owner Paul Odom wanted to create a gathering space for the community that will take them from morning to night.

"The intent is to have a spot for everyone to come to and meet if they're going to go to the 5th Avenue Theatre or if they're going to go Christmas shopping," said Odom. "There's somewhere to go and do whatever you want between breakfast, lunch and dinner."

The Fonté Bar is located in the second-floor lobby of the new Rainier Square Building. The space is open and airy, covering 8,000 square feet with both indoor and outdoor seating.

The food menu features premium locally sourced ingredients. If you have time, make sure you try the full service restaurant.

For breakfast there are sweet and savory options. We tried the Bananas Foster French Toast and the Rockefeller Oyster Omelet and enjoyed every bite. The Costa Rica chicken, which is brined for three days, is available during lunch. And for dinner, don't miss the Tomahawk Pork Chop with white cheddar polenta and delicata squash.

The dishes are big enough to share, but so good you might not want to.

The Fonté Bar also offers a wide selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine and craft cocktails.

The Rainier Spritzer is perfect for warm days. It's light, bubbly and refreshing. There's also the Misfit's Daughter, which is a lavender cocktail that features a blue "F" sprayed on top with edible botanicals.

If you're looking for an extra boost of caffeine, there's the F2 Espresso Martini. It mixes Fonté's F2 espresso with vodka, Amaro Foro and chocolate liqueur. Odom says if you only get one drink, make it this one.