Making people smile one mural at the time

The artist creating inspiring and positive street art.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Morgan Zion is a muralist that specialize in creating art with experiences that makes people feel good. She likes to use a lot of colors in her pieces and incorporated people in her creations. Many years ago she traded her career as a Designer & Creative Director for a corporate tech company to pursue her dream.

“My art is a representation of my must memorable moments, and just my imagination as it runs free” said artist Morgan Zion.

She creates murals that are inspired by positivity, You can find her murals in many place in downtown Seattle area like shopping centers, yoga studios, office buildings , and even at the W Seattle Hotel, where she is currently the resident artist.

“So much of street art, becomes part of that local community” said Wade Hashimoto from the W Hotel, and added “Every day that I come by and see her murals, it gives me that sense of authenticity.”

Designing many sections at the hotel with art that expresses music, fashion, diversity, and nightlife.

Morgan draws every day, for her is the only way to get better and better on her craft. She enjoys creating art with others, and also believes that everyone has an artists in them, they just need to grab a pencil and express them self.

“I started at an early age, that was how my imagination started to be express” said Morgan.

Is about enjoying, people, and happiness.

“The message that I always want to give with my art is that is ok to smile and not take everything so seriously.”

Morgan is also a yoga trainer and fitness fanatic, for her is all about “Body, Mind & Spirit.”

In October 30th she will be instructing the event: W Seattle Glow and Flow Yoga.