From nearly lost to a must-stop. Whidbey Island's Greenbank Farm has nearly 120 years of history

GREENBANK, Wash. — It's been a part of Whidbey Island's history since the early 1900s.

"This is Greenbank Farm on Whidbey Island. We're right in the middle of the island and the skinniest point," said Hollie Swanson, owner of Greenbank Farm Wine Shop.

"This whole farm started at pretty much the turn of the century in 1904, and it was started as a dairy farm," said Swanson. "Then new ownership took over and they decided to plant loganberries just on a whim to see how they would do and they thrived. By the '50s, it was the largest loganberry farm in the United States and by the '70s they say in the world."



In the '90s, the farm's future was in jeopardy when a developer won an auction to buy the land.

"The developer was going to come in and take everything out and put in a huge housing complex," Swanson said.

But the residents of Whidbey formed a partnership with state and local government officials to try and save the historic site.

"They loved it so much that they started to save the farm campaign that was very successful and they were able to purchase the farm as a public entity in 1997," Swanson said.

Today, Greenbank Farm has become a must-stop for both locals and visitors alike.



"So, there are five kilometers of hiking trails that are cut up into the hillside. We allow people to come and let their dogs run free," said Swanson. "The Washington State master gardeners do a professional job volunteering to take care of the gardens here at Greenbank Farm, and they're really beautiful. They have such unique plants and they're labeled so people can do a tour and see what's out there and it's really beautiful."



There are also several shops and places to eat on the farm too.

"We've got an art gallery that's really great called Fire of the Heart art gallery," Swanson said. "We've got a couple of food options. There's the Old Spot Bistro, which is a sit-down soup, sandwiches, and salads. They're known for their pies, meat pies, especially savory pies. We've got the cheese shop, which is got all sorts of amazing cheeses that she brings over from all over."

And you can pair those cheeses with wines at Swanson’s wine shop on Greenbank.

"I bought it in 2015 so we've got a long history of wine here at the farm."

And thanks to the locals, Greenbank Farm's long history continues to grow as well.