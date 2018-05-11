Seattle — It doesn't get any clearer than this. Georgetown Brewing Company likes beer. And you like them - they won Best Northwest Beer Maker in Evening's 2018 Best of Western Washington Viewer's poll.

Head brewer Reid Spencer shares the credit: "We all work together as a team to pay attention and do whatever's necessary to make the best beer."

Georgetown started making beer in 2002 at the old Rainier Brewery site.

Co-Owner Manny Chao made Manny's Pale Ale, and it quickly became the Northwest's go-to brew.

The brewery grew fast and relocated to another Georgetown space in 2008.

There's not a pint glass in sight here...but fans flock to Georgetown Brewery anyway.

Because these guys are so cool they give their beer away: "Currently we are doing free samples. We've been doing free samples since we opened,” said Dave Forrester, Georgetown’s retail manager.

Bodhizafa, an IPA, and Lucille, another IPA , are their current best sellers. But we counted 11 beers on offer: That's a lot of craft brew creativity.

"We've always got new beers here at the brewery that don't necessarily go out to bars and restaurants,” said Forrester.

They also do good with their beer, brewing for various causes.

"We did the Home Shows Pale Ale for the Pearl Jam home shows, that was a fun project, we were really proud of it, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales went to their Vitalogy project. We were really psyched to be a part of that,” Forrester explained. The Vitalogy Foundation is Pearl Jam’s charitable arm, and The Home Shows were two recent Seattle Pearl Jam concerts that raised a total of 10.8 million dollars, money that was distributed to organizations working to fight homelessness.

Georgetown has also won plenty of beer making awards, and including Best Northwest Beer Maker in Western Washington, 2018.

"It's a family here, and we all show up with the intent of making good quality product, and we like that the customers appreciate that,” said Reid.

Georgetown Brewing Company won BEST BEER BREWER in KING 5 Evening's 2018 Best of Western Washington viewer's poll.

