Jo Koy comes home to the Tacoma Dome - What's Up This Week

The comedian attended Spanaway Lake and Foss High School. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Jake Shimabukuro / Dec. 10 / Moore Theatre

He's a virtuoso on four strings. Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro brings his Christmas in Hawai'i show to the Moore Theatre on Friday night.

Burlesque Nutcracker / Now - Dec. 30 / The Triple Door

It's holiday cheer on the naughty side. "Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker" returns with familiar characters, all backed up by the swingingest band in the land. You can take a peek now through Dec. 30th at the Triple Door.

Jo Koy / Dec. 10 / Tacoma Dome

He's one of the biggest names in stand up comedy. Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy is coming home with his funny world tour. You can catch Koy at the Tacoma Dome tomorrow.

"Moulin Rouge: The Musical" / Dec. 14 - Jan. 1 / Paramount Theatre