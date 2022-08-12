Jo Koy comes home to the Tacoma Dome - What's Up This Week

WASHINGTON — Jake Shimabukuro / Dec. 10 / Moore Theatre
He's a virtuoso on four strings. Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro brings his Christmas in Hawai'i show to the Moore Theatre on Friday night.
Burlesque Nutcracker / Now - Dec. 30 / The Triple Door
It's holiday cheer on the naughty side. "Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker" returns with familiar characters, all backed up by the swingingest band in the land. You can take a peek now through Dec. 30th at the Triple Door.
Jo Koy / Dec. 10 / Tacoma Dome
He's one of the biggest names in stand up comedy. Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy is coming home with his funny world tour. You can catch Koy at the Tacoma Dome tomorrow.
"Moulin Rouge: The Musical" / Dec. 14 - Jan. 1 / Paramount Theatre
It's an over-the-top movie made into a musical. The national touring company of "Moulin Rouge" will have their lavish set and score at the Paramount Theatre Dec. 14th till Jan. 1st.
