A Jane Austen-themed Christmas play will surely get you into the holiday mood

"The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley" is now onstage at the Taproot Theatre. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Step into the Taproot Theatre off the Greenwood neighborhood's 85th Street and you will step into the Regency era of the 1810's where the Jane Austen-inspired "The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley" is nearly halfway through its holiday run.

It has been two years since the end of "Pride and Prejudice" and Mr. and Mrs. Darcy are hosting Christmas at the Darcy estate. The halls are decked and the aroma of orange biscuits fills the air. Someone has brought a tree indoors for some unknown reason. Downstairs, in the servant's quarters where the play takes place, things are already a bit more chaotic than planned, thanks to the appearance of a crude man named Wickham.

Related Articles The power of positive thinking fuels Washington's oldest ballet company

"The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley" runs through Dec. 30 and audiences are required to wear masks.

On Jane Austen's birthday, Friday, Dec. 16, theatregoers will get a slice of cake and those who wear Austen-inspired attire get 25% off the price of their concessions purchases. The food and drink are of the same time period as the play. There is mulled wine, hot cider, gingerbread cakes, and orange biscuits, which have a significant role in the play.

Critics say if you're a fan of "Downton Abbey" and "Bridgerton," this holiday show is a real treat.