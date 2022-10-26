Start your morning with this take on Smoked Pork Chops & Grits - Douglas Demos

Cornmeal takes a backseat to fresh corn. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A southern staple, grits are usually made of cornmeal. But Chef Tom Douglas's take is all about using fresh corn instead. He shared how he makes them from the Hot Stove Society kitchen

Seared Pork Chops with Fresh Corn Grits

INGREDIENTS:

2 bone-in pork chops, about ¾ inch thick

2 large ears of corn

¼ small yellow onion, finely diced

1 small Fresno chili, finely diced

Season pork with salt and pepper and sear in a cast iron skillet for about 2-3 minutes per side.

Pull the pork out of the pan to rest while you make the grits.

In the same skillet you fried the pork in, sauté two tablespoons of finely diced yellow onion and two teaspoons of thinly sliced fresco chilies. While these are cooking, place a box grater over a large bowl. Carefully grate two large ears of corn on the coarse side of the box grater. Grate the corn down to the cob, allowing the kernels and the corn milk to fall into the bowl.

Stir the onions and chilies in the pan and once softened, add all the corn and corn liquid from the bowl. Season well with salt and pepper. They cook very quickly, you’ll only need to cook the corn for 60-90 seconds, stirring constantly so it doesn’t burn. You can add a little cream or cheese to add richness if you wish, but the starch in the corn liquid will thicken the grits!