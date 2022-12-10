Savor end-of-season tomatoes with this quick Vietnamese salad - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Can you believe we're midway through October and it's nothing but sunny skies? Summer started so late this year, things like local tomatoes are still hanging around and chef Tom Douglas is here with a refreshing way to use them.
Tomato and Green Papaya Salad with Nuoc Cham and Sautéed Shrimp
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-2 large ripe tomatoes
- Half of green papaya, peeled and shredded on a mandolin
- 8-10 prawns (16/20 size, peeled, deveined, and butterflied)
- Picked cilantro
- Nuoc cham (recipe below)
- 1 cup hot water
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/3 cup Vietnamese fish sauce
- 2 medium cloves garlic, minced
- 1 small bird’s eye chili, minced, or 1 t sambal optional
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix hot water and sugar until sugar dissolves. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Store in refrigerator.
- Slice tomatoes about ½ inch thick and lay on a platter. Top with undressed shredded papaya.
- In a medium sauté pan, heat a tablespoon of neutral cooking oil until smoking. Add shrimp and sauté until cooked through, only about a minute per side. Place shrimp on top of papaya, top with nuoc cham, and garnish with picked cilantro.
