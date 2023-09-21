The Mariners' official photographer has had the best seat in the house for three decades

When Seattle sports history happens, it happens in front of Ben VanHouten's camera. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If it's history-making, heartwarming, or humorously human, Mariners photographer Ben VanHouten has caught it on camera.

"It's not just capturing the game action," VanHouten said. "It's capturing the moments of the game."

VanHouten has been the official team photographer for more than 30 years, an unlikely life story for a guy who didn't even start out as a fan.

"Nope," he said. " I'd been to one baseball game."

VanHouten studied the sport, got to know the players, and learned to anticipate their every move.

"All the different scenarios that could possibly happen, so that you're ready to be able to capture that moment," VanHouten said.

He's caught plenty of priceless plays, like the game-winning run in '95 that sent the M's to their first league championship series.

"Griffey sliding in, with Wolcott in the background flying up in the air," VanHouten said.

There was the record-tying 116th win back in 2001.

"They carried the flag around the field, then had the prayer on the mound," VanHouten said.

Another highlight was Ichiro's record for hits in a single season.

VanHouten said, "That was a lot of fun to be able to go out and get him doing the hat tip."

From Felix Hernandez's retirement day, to Cal Raleigh's homerun ticket to the '22 playoffs, Ben has had a up-close view of Mariner's history in the making.

"I have the best seat in the house," VanHouten said.

That seat comes with its workplace hazards, like a concussion-inducing line drive courtesy of an opposing team's batter.

"I had just enough time to turn my head and it clocked me right behind the ear," VanHouten said, "so that was pretty serious. But I was fine, until I looked up and saw the trainer standing over me yelling my name and I realized that the game had stopped."

There's considerably less risk, and plenty of reward, capturing unforgettable fan moments.

"That, over the years I've realized, is important to you, and I want to be able to capture that for you and provide that for you so that you have that memory," he said, "I'm creating memories. For a lot of people."