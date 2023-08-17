Catch a Mariners Game at Buckley's in Seattle

This Belltown sports bar is part of the Mainers Bar League and offers the perfect fan experience. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a place to watch a Seattle Mariners game while the team is on the road? Or celebrate a win with fellow fans after leaving T-Mobile Park? The team has made it easy to find a spot with the official Mariners Bar League – a collection of 32 bars and pubs across the Northwest where every Mariners game is guaranteed to be playing.

One of those places is Buckely's in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood. The laid-back pub has dozens of big screen TVs making it impossible to miss any of the action.

Buckley's, which opened in 2004, also serves up delicious food and drinks. One of the most popular items on the menu is their famous Thai Sesame Ribs, which made an appearance on the Food Network. Other highlights include the Deluxe Blackened Chicken Tacos, Northwest Apple Salad and the Fried Chicken Wrap. The fried chicken is coated with a house-made buttermilk batter. Make sure you also order a side of sweet potato tots – definitely a must-try!