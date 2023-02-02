Get a restaurant quality Italian dinner at home courtesy of all new La Dispensa

La Dispensa is an Italian Deli and Gastronomy shop in Seattle, that offers authentic Italian ingredients either made in house or sourced from Italy. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — La Dispensa is situated in what you might call a "hidden gem" in Seattle. It's located in Chophouse Row, a stone's throw from its sister restaurant Osteria La Spiga.

Everything at the all new La Dispensa is the real deal. The meats are sourced from Italy and the pasta, the sauces, and other staples are made in house.

La Dispensa is an Italian deli and gastronomy shop. And the woman behind it is chef Sabrina Tinsely, the co-owner and executive chef of Osteria La Spiga — a phenomenal Italian restaurant featured on Evening in 2020.

"We're taking the best recipes of La Spiga and making it more accessible to folks. All the best things you can want concentrated into one space."

Sabrina's interest in Italian food started almost 30 years ago in Europe when she met the love of her life.

"I married an Italian plain and simple," chef Tinsley said.

Sabrina and Pietro lived together in Italy for 5 years, before starting what is now a fixture in the Seattle restaurant scene.

"We both loved food," chef Tinsley shared. "So this is our ode to Italian food in Seattle."

La Dispensa is now an extension of La Spiga, but led solely by chef Tinsley.

In her cozy space, you can sit down for lunch or take food to go.

They even have kits you can order for that Italian dinner at home experience.

"La Dispensa is modeled after an Italian Rosticceria, where the meal is basically prepared for you," chef Tinsley explained. "You just go shopping for the roasted veggies or roasted meats and cheeses and you take everything home and create your own meal."

And your meal would not be complete without trying one of chef Tinsley's tigelle.

"It's a flat bread similar to an English muffin, we call it an Emilian crumpet, very specific to the region of Emlia (Italy)," Sabrina shared. "It's so light, delicious, and delicate and you can fill it with cured meats, veggies, cheeses. You can find tigelle stuffed with all kinds of ingredients."

Just like the Rosticcerias in Italy, La Dispensa has an unassuming vibe.

But the flavors are restaurant quality, which diners typically aren't suspecting.

La Dispensa will host Italian happy hours with drinks and small bites every Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. Chef Tinsley will sometimes do a cooking demo.

In fact, Friday, Feb. 10th, you can see chef Tinsley's cooking demo for their Venerdi a Casa, the take home dinner series.

Thursday, Feb. 9th, Chophouse Row and the other businesses are part of the monthly artwalk.