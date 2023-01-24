Enjoy a taste of Italy from this new food truck

Rosario Alessio Alongi's La Italiano features dishes inspired by the flavors of home, but with some American twists. #k5evening

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Cooking in a food truck may have its constraints, but Rosario Alessio Alongi is working wonders inside his La Italiano.

It's a small Italian restaurant on wheels, inspired by the flavors of his hometown of Palermo in Sicily.

"I love just spending time and making sure that what I'm making turns out to be great," Alongi explained. "Sometimes it doesn't, fair enough, but it's something that you have to have passion about."

And Rosario is definitely passionate, especially when it comes to his culinary concept. Taking his authentic Italian dishes on the road brings him joy.

He opened the La Italiano food truck in 2022 and quickly realized it was the right move.

"The fact that I can move around and I can bring my food and culture. I realize that I love to be in touch with people closely," Alongi shared. "I felt like a connection with it and that's when it really clicked in me."

Rosario's dishes are authentically inspired, but some do have an American spin.

"There is a lot of people here that do have an allergy to nuts. My pesto does not have nuts. Which is funny because for me, it's a little bit of a backstabbing to myself," Alongi jokingly shared. "But to be able to offer my product to a variety of people, I decided to just keep it like that."

Alongi's signature sandwich also has an Italian American flare.

It has Italian sausage, roasted peppers, onions, and it's finished with a pink sauce.

Alongi is enjoying his work and his new life in America, especially considering he didn't plan this path.

"I never thought this would be my life. I first came to visit friends and see the city and puff we're here!" Alongi exclaimed.

On that visit to the United States, he ultimately found love! He is married now and they have a toddler.