'Just Jen' — Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on the importance of working with people they love

LOS ANGELES — In the sequel to the 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery,” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler show how 30 years of friendship leads to authentic comedic chemistry.

“Murder Mystery 2,” now streaming on Netflix, reunites the actors as Audrey and Nick Spitz, a married couple who are trying to open a private detective business. When they’re whisked away to a friend’s lavish wedding on a tropical island, they enjoy 5-star treatment (including a gift basket with expensive jewelry, tech, and sneakers.) But the fun soon ends when a murder and kidnapping reveal an array of suspects, and the Spitz’s follow clues to Paris in a madcap attempt to solve the crimes.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Aniston and Sandler about the film and their enduring friendship.

HOLCOMB: "I do have to ask the most important question first which is, what did you keep from the gift basket?”

SANDLER: “Ooh! You liked the earrings and I kept the sneakers.”

ANISTON: “Okay. Let's just go with that. Let's go with it.”

HOLCOMB: “No one kept the (fuzzy pink) handcuffs?”

ANISTON: “No, (co-star) Mark Strong took the handcuffs. I'm sure he's using them to this day."

HOLCOMB: "Lots of ridiculous scenarios in the movie, but I wanted to see who is most likely in real life — between the two of you — to eat all the cheese?”

ANISTON: (pointing at Sandler) "Hands down. Hands down!”

SANDLER: “You know, I go to Jen's house…”

ANISTON: “There's always cheese.”

SANDLER: “She has great food out. Pizza, candies, chili. There's nothing I won't eat there. I never see you eating much there, by the way.”

ANISTON: “Of course I do! I'm just not eating the entire time.”

SANDLER: “I don't want to offend anybody, so I eat everything.”

ANISTON: “I snack, and then I don't need to continue until the meal comes, and then there's a meal.”

SANDLER: “Oh yeah, there's a meal.

HOLCOMB: "Who's the better dancer?”

ANISTON: “Oh — you're a really good dancer.”

SANDLER: “I'm one of the best dancers in the country.”

ANISTON: “He really one of the greatest dancers — that's probably something people don't really know.”

HOLCOMB: “Are we talking ballroom? Hip hop? Breakdancing?”

SANDLER: “Just when a loud song is playing, my hips — well, one hip. (laughter)”

ANISTON: “We have a new one here.”

SANDLER: “I have a new hip, this one's not ready to dance yet. But the right hip moves so gracefully."

HOLCOMB: "Who is more likely to make a bad pun or tell a dad joke?"

SANDLER: "I don't think either one of us jump into that but I would say if we had to...”

ANISTON: “I probably would.”

SANDLER: “You're nicer than me. You'd probably say a sweeter joke than me.”

ANISTON: “Well with you, no. You bring out the darkness in me. Let's be clear." (laughter)

HOLCOMB: "At this stage in your life and careers, how important is it to you to make films with people you really care about and love?"

ANISTON: "It's honestly absolutely everything. We're lucky because the people we love are really good at what they do."

HOLCOMB: "Given the choice, it's always going to be Jen, or someone else you love by your side?”

ANISTON: “Nah, just Jen. Just Jen."

HOLCOMB: "So in summary, she will be in 'Hubie Halloween Part 2?'”

ANISTON: “Let's hold off on that one.”

SANDLER: “Wait a minute Jen, I already told them you'd do it!”

“Murder Mystery 2” is now streaming on Netflix.