Watch the cast of Adam Sandler's new comedy answer questions from kids

SEATTLE — Hubie Halloween, the new Adam Sandler comedy, is like The Waterboy meets Hotel Transylvania with a dash of Happy Gilmore.



It’s a movie most of the family can watch together, so entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb’s 12-year-old daughter Mae and 14-year-old son Miller interviewed the cast.





MILLER: "We see in the movie that your character always needs to have his thermos with him at all times. Is there anything in your day to day life that you always need to have with you?"



SANDLER: "Well, my mask. You heard me. Also, I'm a huge fan of underwear.”

MAE: "When you've gone trick or treating and come across a house that says 'take one,' do you follow that rule or do you take a handful (of candy?)”

NOAH SCHNAPP: “Take a handful, for sure."

KARAN BRAR: "I say follow the rule, but I'm square like that."

PARIS BERELC: “Follow the rules.”

MILLER: "When you were younger, would you ever organize your Halloween candy or would you just eat it all up?”

JULIE BOWEN: “Are there people who don't organize their Halloween candy?"



MAE: "Maya, did the wig that you were wearing with your costume cause you any trouble?”

MAYA RUDOLPH: “Yes, it was so heavy. And I was joking but I really do think it made my neck muscular."



TIM MEADOWS: "We had to make a lot of adjustments to get her in the car.”

RUDOLPH: “Oh yeah! They had to take my seat out of the car because my head and my hair didn't fit."

MILLER: "Where do you stand on candy corn, on the candy corn debate? Do you like it or are you anti-candy corn?”

SANDLER: “I like it up to a point and then around six in, I start getting nauseous."

BOWEN: "I try and stay on the positive with anything, but I have nothing good to say about candy corn. It is everything I don't like. I don't mind sugar but make it taste good. It also looks like it's giving you a preview of tooth decay, like you can actually see the stages of death."