KIRKLAND, Wash. — Is your life lacking flavor? Need something savory, spicy, sweet? Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen in Kirkland is the spot for you.

The restaurant specializes in Thai street food from around the country, with different regions represented in various dishes. The Chiang Mai Curry Noodles are as beautiful as they are delicious, with crispy egg noodles perched on top of a curry soup filled with chicken and egg noodles.

Much of their food features unique, flavorful Thai ingredients like pickled mustard greens, Thai anchovies and lemongrass. Every bite is packed with flavor!

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen serves food from the various regions of Thailand.

KING 5

One of the most eye-catching dishes is the fried red snapper. The fish is served whole, but filleted so you can easily grab pieces of fish off the bone. You can roll pieces up into lettuce wraps, or try the bright, sour dipping sauce.

The red snapper is served on the bone, head and all.

KING 5

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen has two locations - Kirkland and Lynnwood - so you have two opportunities to try their delish food!

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen | 170 Lake St, Kirkland

