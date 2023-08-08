Hop aboard a bus and explore vibrant public art

This tour will take you to view over 20 colorful murals of Seattle’s beloved artist Henry Ward. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Embark on a unique immersive experience, the Henry Mural Tour Bus. The 3-hour tour will take you to Seattle’s most iconic neighborhood and explore the creativity of over 20 of Henry’s most colorful murals

“The variation and the imagination and the creativity,” said Tour Guide David Roman. “Different murals that you actually see, all the different variation in the creativity puts in.”

Their tour guide will lead you on an enchanting adventure, unveiling the stories and inspirations behind Henry's most vibrant public art selection.

“Things that were created in my early days, you can see the transition of styles,” said mural artist Ryan "Henry" Ward. “It's just been a real pleasure being able to share my art on this level with people.”

Ward is one of Seattle's most prolific artists. His magical characters are well-known by the residents of the Pacific Northwest, with more than 500 public art installations.

This tour will give you an understanding and appreciation of art and the magical world of Henry Ward.

You will also get a chance to visit the “Hidden Wizard Gallery” in the University District, where you can look through a collection of original paintings and purchase prints and gifts.

“It's like a journal of my soul for the last couple of decades.” Ward said.

It runs on weekdays, Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Riders will meet the Henry Tour Bus at the west end of The Canal Restaurant's parking lot.

On weekends, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Riders will meet the Henry Tour Bus at the Harrison Street roundabout next to the Culture Kitchen.

Children and Seniors are welcome for a lower price.

Wheelchair accessibility is available for up to two riders.

No pets are allowed.