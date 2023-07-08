Enumclaw mom to be oldest female competitor in women’s downhill at World Skate Games

This northwest mom takes skating to the next level and helps other women. #k5evening

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Marcie Morgan is a downhill skater from Enumclaw, Washington. She started skating when her then 15-year-old son began teaching her. Quickly she discovered her love for speed and began racing in 2017. At the age of 42, she will be the oldest female competitor in Women’s Downhill at the upcoming World Skate Games.

Morgan is currently ranked 6th in the United States for Women’s Downhill Skating.

“I felt this drive toward the sport, but I didn't think that I would ever do it,” said Morgan. “Eventually, something just caught on fire inside of me; I wanted to try racing.”

“I actually just thought that she just wanted to have fun and be a part of the community, but I didn't know that she was going to be what the community needed,” said downhill skater Morgan Crofford.

Morgan and her son became the first mother and son duo to skate downhill.

“I had a lot of people try and tell me I shouldn't be a skateboarding mom, but I did it anyway,” Morgan said.

She wanted to share her love for the sport with other women and created Seven Seals Racing. The USA’s first professionally organized and incorporated Women’s Gravity Sports Team. A team dedicated to supporting female and under-represented athletes who are passionate about racing sports.

“The goal was to create a platform where their amateur or pro can rise to their highest potential in the sport,” Morgan said.

“I think downhill skateboarding needs more female representation,” said downhill skater Alicia Fillback, and added, “I think at Seven Seals, we're really pushing for that.”

Through sponsorship, training and competitive events, their athletes continue to advance in racing sports that allow them to realize their greatest potential.

“If girls out there start when they're five, they're going to take the sport to new levels,” Fillback said.

The team will compete in the 2023 Tour De Maryhill race, where they will look to secure a spot in the USA national team.

“I'm just excited to be able to like, send it as hard with other women,” said downhill skater Sabrina Riffenburgh, and added, “I don't see myself stopping anytime soon.”