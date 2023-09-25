Go inside the broadcast booth with Seattle Mariners radio announcer, Rick Rizzs

"Ever since I was 12 years old, I wanted to be a major league broadcaster. I grew up in the South Side of Chicago,” said Rizzs. “I'd come home from school and turn down the sound on the TV set. It was Jack Brickhouse , who was my hero, the longtime Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs. " For eight seasons, Rizzs paid his dues broadcasting games in the minor leagues. Then, he got the call he'd been waiting for all his life: he was going to the show. "You send out resumes and tapes and hope and pray that somebody likes your tape, Dave Niehaus enjoyed my tape," Rizzs reflexed. "I was very fortunate for Dave to give me my first opportunity back in 1983, many years ago. I was so fortunate to sit next to him for 25 years and learn from the best."



Rizzs's day at the ballpark starts long before the first pitch is thrown.



"Game day I get out my scorebook and I transfer all my notes from the night before to what's gonna happen tonight," said Rizzs." After I do my notes it's time to go down to the field, interview the manager, interview a player. The pregame show has different segments to it, so we can update fans on what's going on today. What's the story today?"



But Rizzs doesn't share those stories on air alone.



"I'll work with Aaron Goldsmith who's so talented. Gary Hill, Dave Sims on TV. Mike Blowers does a tremendous job. Shannon Drayer does an amazing job," Rizzs said.



But it's calling the game that gives Rizzs the most joy.



"I love to paint that picture. You know, starting with the first pitch and, and going through the rest of the ballgame," Rizzs said. "On the radio, people have to see what you're talking about. So if I get too wordy, too convoluted to keep it simple so, ground ball to short, backhanded by J.P., long throw to first, in time and he got him."



"The game is still an outstanding game the game has changed too, but our job is still the same. And that's to put the fan on the radio in the front row seat so they can see it in here, see it in their minds," Rizzs said.