Exploring the outdoors on the Washington coast

PACIFIC BEACH, Wash. — Seabrook has become a place for tourists to visit on the Washington coast for nearly two decades, with many things to do each summer. But not many people know that there are many activities in the outdoors that you can enjoy as well. With many acres of mountain bike and hiking trails, and of course, we cannot forget the main attraction, the ocean.

“I was born and raised here in Grays Harbor County; I really wanted to share my backyard with people,” said Buck Giles. “I'm lucky to be in a spot where I can surf in the morning and ride in the afternoon.”

Suppose you looking for guided adventures, including biking, fishing, surfing, hiking, and more. Buck’s NW is the place to check out in Seabrook. They have services, whether you’d like to indulge in some mountain biking or you’d rather learn a water sport like skimboarding, surfing, or paddleboarding.

Buck's NW has multiple rentals, adventures and lessons for customers.

“There really is something for everyone here,” said Casey Roloff from Seabrook. “It's not just a place where you're going to do only extreme sports.”

There are many ways for visitors to adventure in the outdoors of this beach town, but when it comes to exploring the area, the preferred method is on two wheels.

“The best way to explore Seabrook is definitely by bike,” Giles said. “All of our trails are geared toward the developing mountain biker.”

Don’t have a bike? No problem, because they offer a variety of bicycles for rent for the choice of your riding style.