Looking for a thrilling activity out on the water? Try wakesurfing!

LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — Wakesurfing is a water sport in which a rider trails behind a moving boat. After getting up on the wake, typically by use of a tow rope, the wakesurfers will drop the rope.

With the rise of wakesurfing in recent years, many individuals have attempted surfing behind boats ill-equipped to wakesurf. This type of watersport allows the rider to have the wave all to themselves.

Wakesurfing is technically still surfing, except for being towed and the waves are practically laid out to the rider.

“The biggest thing when you first start learning to surf, you want to place your heels on the board, when I put the boat on gear you pull down and the board will flip up to your feet,” said wave technician Jeff Bohling.

The most common advice given to new wakesurfers is to relax and let the boat do the work. Wakesurfing is more forgiving physically than skiing or wakeboarding, and it’s also not too difficult to learn.

“We go out for a couple of hours, let everyone surf for about 15 minutes,” Bohling said. “It's a different feeling when you are out there and spending time with your friends and family.”

A rope length of 8 to 10 feet is recommended. Wakesurf-intended ropes are generally 20 feet long, making it ideal for boats that have a tower set-up.

The goal with surfing is to go without the rope. To turn, you apply pressure to the heel or toes and the board will respond readily. The front foot is going to accelerate, and back foot is going to deaccelerate.

The best part about wakesurfing is that practicing is fun, but you do need a boat that will create the waves for you in a safe way. Seattle Boat Company has an inventory for boats that are serious for having fun catching the waves, but also offers FunShare Boating Membership Club, a popular boat share program.

The Wakesurf Weekend Pop-Up offers surf sessions with pros, lunch and beverages between sessions, and 2022 surf gear to shop.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn a trending new watersport activity, and catch the wave of your life.