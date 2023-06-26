Have you ever cruised Lake Union in something that looks and feels more like a Tiki bar?

SEATTLE — The boat is a fun Tiki bar theme, perfect for a floating party adventure.
“Anybody can party on this boat,” said Tracy Drago, owner of Seattle Tiki Boat. “We do a lot of bachelorette parties, bachelor parties - It works for all occasions.”
They have two options to choose from when it comes to renting this pontoon for a two-hour time slot. You can rent the whole boat for their private cruise with up to 18 guests for $800, or you can try to grab a seat on a public tour and make new friends for $50.
The boat cruises the water of beautiful Lake Union, where you will have amazing views of gasworks park, the Seattle skyline and many iconic houseboats.
Without a doubt, this is a fun and unique way to enjoy this summer with friends and family - having your own floating bar.
Seattle Tiki boat is a perfect way to celebrate. Cruises start and end at the Sunnyside boat launch about a quarter mile east of gasworks park.
Before enjoying this cruise, every participant will need to sign a waiver.
Everyone is allowed to bring their own drinks and food. They have a couple coolers on board that you can use, but they don’t provide ice!
Children can join on the private rental. Everyone under 14 must wear a life vest.
They provide a USCG master captain, so your party is in good hands!
And don't forget to say "Aloha" from the beautiful waters of Lake Union.
