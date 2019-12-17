SEATTLE — An American classic is getting new life in the upcoming film Little Women.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, it stars an impressive cast including Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet.

Kim Holcomb talked to them about the new movie, starting with a fun fact: to make Jo and Laurie seem intertwined, Gerwig encouraged Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to trade costume pieces during filming.

HOLCOMB: "Did you swap any clothes with Saoirse today, just out of curiosity?”

CHALAMET: (laughing) “No I didn’t, I didn't, I didn't."

HOLCOMB: "You are in this cast with, and being directed by, a group of whip-smart, empowered women. How much did they enjoy tormenting you, on a scale from one to ten?”

CHALAMET: “Depends on the day and depends on the person. And it depends on if they were in a group or singular form. No, torment would be too strong a word, but there was a great deal of bantering. That's the good thing about being around people your age in any medium, but especially when you're on something as serious as a film set - as it has to be. Everyone's doing their job, but to have kids you can crack jokes with… I have a picture of Florence (Pugh) and Eliza (Scanlen) and Saoirse that I haven't shown them yet, but it's the three of them eating, and it's…”

GERWIG: “Dude…”

HOLCOMB: “Blackmail?”

CHALAMET: “It’s not for me to put out there, but…” (laughter)

HOLCOMB: "How much rehearsal did it take to make (the movie) look that organic?”

GERWIG: “We did have a couple of weeks of rehearsal, but particularly the scenes with Laurie and Jo - Timothee and Saoirse - as soon as they started rehearsing them I was like, ‘Ah! Stop stop stop, that was very good, I want to watch this movie!’”

HOLCOMB: "My daughter is 11 - should she read the book first?"

GERWIG: "She doesn't need to read the book first, but she'd love the book. Also, because the chapters are short, it's an easy thing to do to just read a chapter a night and it just can be your friend for the months you're reading it."

Little Women is rated PG and opens in Seattle on Christmas Day.

