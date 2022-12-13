x
A Bellevue garden made entirely of holiday lights —Ciscoe takes a tour

Find Brussels sprouts, foxglove, even a fire- breathing Snap Dragon along this garden path. #k5evening
Credit: Anne Erickson KING 5 Evening
Ciscoe Morris at Garden d'Lights with a bunny — his favorite garden pest.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recently visited the Bellevue Botanical Garden's Garden d’Lights, a garden-themed holiday light display volunteers have crafted here for the past 28 years.

“When they first started doing this nobody else in the world were doing plants and animals out of strings of light,” Ciscoe  said. "When you come here one of the funnest things to do is try to figure out what these plants are.”

He pointed out blue and white delphiniums, a stand of foxglove, and a magnificent hosta, all crafted with colorful lights. Dragonflies, a turtle, a snail and other creatures grace the grounds as well. The elaborate display takes months to install, and covers acres of land.

There’s even a veggie garden made of lights. Complete with thriving tomatoes and Ciscoe’s favorite cruciferous vegetable: Brussels sprouts. 

“They’re the reason I’m so buff and good looking!” Ciscoe said. 

The vegetable garden even includes a cute pest — a rabbit that's clearly pilfered a carrot.

After checking out a field of corn then wandering through a patch of grapes made of lights that evoked Tuscany, Ciscoe wrapped up his tour at the unofficial mascot of this yearly display — a serpent named Snap the Dragon that even breathes fire. 

If you want to take the gardener in your life on a holiday light tour designed just for them, Garden d’Lights will be at the Bellevue Botanical Garden at 12001 Main St., Bellevue through Dec. 31st. It’s open 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night except Christmas, it’s $8 per person and children 10 and under are free.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

