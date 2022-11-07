A hidden gem on the shores of Lake Union

Bowriders Grill serves up smoked meat, fresh cookies, and refreshing drinks on the shores of Lake Union. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Whether by boat or foot, there's a spot on the northern shores of Lake Union that's a hidden gem with incredible water views.

Bowriders Grill is run by Chef Matthew, who prepares everything from meat and fish smoked in the smoker right on-site, to freshly baked chocolate chip cookies he surprises guests with after dinner.

It's a little hard to find if you're coming from the street, but that makes the experience even better. It's right off of Northlake, through a small gate in a chain-link fence. Walk past the boats, and you'll find Bowriders Grill.

One of the highlights of the menu is the summer salad, with shaved parmesan, black beans, and freshly shucked corn.

Another highlight? If you're out and about on the water, you can also order dockside takeout. Just schedule your order and let them know what boat you're in. Once it's ready, you can pull up to the dock, and the Bowriders staff will be ready for you.